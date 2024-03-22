'Livestock in Azerbaijan is already on the verge of failure'

Azerbaijan is grappling with a concerning downturn in its livestock sector, as recent data from the State Statistics Committee (SSC) reveals a notable decrease in the country's cattle population. The SSC reported that in January, the number of cattle stood at 2 million 510 thousand heads, with sheep and goats numbering 7 million 6 thousand heads. However, within a few months, the cattle population saw a decline of 23 thousand heads, while sheep and goats decreased by 163 thousand heads.

Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is witnessing a surge in meat imports, further exacerbating concerns about the sustainability of domestic meat production. Data from the State Customs Committee indicates that in January 2024 alone, the country imported 8 thousand 542 tons of meat valued at 4 million 410 thousand US dollars. Compared to the same period last year, the volume of imported meat surged by 63.8 percent, with costs escalating by 75 percent.

However, despite increased imports, meat production within Azerbaijan has plummeted. SSC figures show that between January and February 2024, meat production, including poultry, totaled 89.1 thousand tons in live weight, marking a 1.5 percent decrease compared to the corresponding period last year.

The escalating crisis in livestock is attributed to various factors, including the soaring costs of animal feed. Farmers, speaking anonymously lamented the significant hike in feed prices, rendering animal husbandry financially untenable. High feed costs have forced farmers to reduce their livestock numbers, compounding the downward trend in cattle and meat production.

The availability of natural feed caused by climate change is further exacerbating the crisis, Turan and the Ministries of Agriculture reported. This shortage has led to an increase in demand for alfalfa, which has led to higher prices and further limited financial resources for farmers.

In response to the crisis, the Government of Azerbaijan has taken measures to support animal husbandry, including subsidies for imported pedigree animals and artificial insemination, along with the provision of preferential loans for intensive farm construction. Despite these efforts, experts such as Vahid Maharramov warn of the dire consequences of failing to address the root causes of the crisis.

In an interview with Azadlig Radio, Maharramov emphasizes the urgency of increasing feed production capacity in the country, referring to past failures in achieving ambitious production goals. He stresses the need for concerted efforts to revitalize feed production in order to reduce dependence on imports and ensure the future of the livestock industry.

The looming threat of livestock extinction underscores the need for swift and decisive action to bolster domestic production capacity and mitigate the adverse effects of external dependencies.