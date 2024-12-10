Market Entrepreneurs to Be Registered for Taxation. Will Prices Rise?
Entrepreneurs operating in markets across Azerbaijan will be required to register for taxation. Failure to do so will result in a financial penalty of 2,000 manat for each unregistered entrepreneur, imposed on market owners or administrators. This requirement is included in proposed amendments to the Tax Code, set to be discussed in Parliament.
The draft amendments will apply to entrepreneurs operating in markets, including shopping centers, starting in 2025. However, those engaged in the sale of agricultural products are expected to be exempt.
A construction materials vendor in a market in Baku, commonly known as "8th Kilometer," told Azadlıq Radio that the new rules are likely to increase prices: "If a seller pays taxes, they won’t sell goods at a loss—the tax will be added to the price. They claim this rule will only apply to new sellers, but I don’t believe it. It’s unlikely that one person pays while ten others don’t."
The vendor also noted that taxation should provide benefits: "What advantage will we get from paying these taxes? They don’t say. People are already ordering goods from Turkey and China because they’re cheaper. After this new rule, our market will completely collapse."
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy told Turan that the proposed changes will not apply to agricultural markets. “However, the project will cover other markets, including shopping centers. Entrepreneurs operating there will need to register their business entities for taxation.”
The agency emphasized that market owners and administrators must facilitate the registration process by formalizing rental agreements with entrepreneurs before they commence operations: “Entrepreneurs who are not registered for taxation will not be allowed to operate in the markets.”
The agency stated that the goal of the amendments is to ensure effective tax control over markets. “If the law is adopted, it will take effect nine months later, and market owners and administrators will be given six months to sign formal rental agreements with entrepreneurs and ensure they are registered for taxation.”
Economist Natig Jafarli highlighted a key concern in his comments to Radio Azadlıq : "If entrepreneurs in markets are to be registered for taxation, will this apply to those selling goods along the roadside near markets? If so, these individuals will need to acquire POS terminals and register for taxation, which will bring additional costs. These costs will inevitably be added to product prices."
Jafarli expressed skepticism about the financial impact of the new rule on the state budget: "Even if the tax rate is 2-3%, it would only bring in a maximum of 5-10 million manat annually. Does the Azerbaijani budget need this? The logic behind this change is hard to understand. I’m not saying they shouldn’t pay taxes, but centralizing this process doesn’t seem beneficial."
He proposed an alternative solution: issuing sales licenses through municipalities. "Entrepreneurs would acquire these licenses, which would serve as municipal taxes. The municipalities, in turn, would act as intermediaries for vendors operating in their jurisdiction, whether in markets or as mobile sellers. The money collected would be reinvested into local infrastructure, benefiting both the entrepreneurs and the community."
Economics
-
- 11 December 2024, 11:52
Meat production in Azerbaijan increased to 491,400 tons in live weight from January to October 2024, up 1.2% compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee. However, this growth, combined with a sharp rise in meat imports, has done little to stabilize high meat prices, which have been steadily climbing over the past 10 months, notes agricultural expert Vahid Maharramov.
-
- 11 December 2024, 10:38
The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) will hold an online shareholders' meeting on Dec. 13 to vote on increasing the bank's charter capital, approving a revised charter, and establishing a new innovative subsidiary, the bank said in a statement.
-
- 10 December 2024, 16:51
On December 10, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has signed a decree amending the 2014 presidential order on the management of the Shah Deniz Phase 2 gas-condensate field and Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) projects, granting the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) expanded control to ensure financial consolidation.
-
- 10 December 2024, 16:36
In the period from January to November 2024, Azerbaijan's exports not related to oil and gas increased by 1.9% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a total value of $3.1 billion. This growth, noted in the latest "Export Survey" published by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, reflects the country's diverse and expanding export portfolio.
Leave a review