Restoring hope: Presidents inspect reconstruction efforts in Fizuli

The second day of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Azerbaijan ended with a show of solidarity and commitment: Presidents Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev toured the war-torn town of Fizuli. The joint inspection provided a first-hand look at the massive reconstruction efforts currently underway, demonstrating a vision of hope and renewal for the region.

The heads of state were briefed on the comprehensive measures being undertaken to revitalise Fizuli and its surroundings. They were presented with drawings and plans outlining ambitious redevelopment projects, including a future administrative centre, a city park and other important facilities.

Significant progress has been made in Fizuli since May 2023, marked by the laying of foundations for vital infrastructure such as roads, water and sewerage networks. The opening of the digital substation and control centre in Fizuli underscores the modernisation efforts to make the city more functional and sustainable. Moreover, the construction of residential neighbourhoods and public spaces, including 38 high-rise buildings, signifies a tangible step towards restoring normal life in the region.

A touching moment of the visit was the inauguration of the Children's Art Centre named after coryphaeus of the Kazakh musical culture Kurmangazy, the symbol of revival and expansion of educational opportunities. Financed by investments from Kazakhstan and implemented by the renowned Kazakh construction holding "BI Group", the centre is a testament to the strong partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to educating the next generation.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kurmangazy Children's Art Centre in March 2023 marked the beginning of a transformative journey to rebuild communities and promote cultural exchange.