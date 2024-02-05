The first foreign broker to enter the insurance market of Azerbaijan after a five-year break

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has included Magnus Insurance Broker LLC, a subsidiary of the Georgian insurance company Magnus, in its official register. This event marks the first appearance of a foreign broker in the insurance market of Azerbaijan in the last five years, bringing the total number of foreign brokers in the CBA register to 86.

Magnus, based in Georgia, started its operations in 2016, focusing on providing a variety of insurance and reinsurance products. Positioned as a key advantage, the company prides itself on its ability to seamlessly provide a wide range of insurance services through a single platform.

Ramin Gurbanov, who holds the position of director and partner, has been identified as a key figure in the activities of insurance broker Magnus Insurance Broker Magnus LLC, according to the Statistical Business Register of the National Statistical Service of Georgia. However, the company's website lacks detailed information about him and other executives and employees.

Surprisingly, information about Magnus insurance broker Magnus LLC is still missing from the coverage of the Georgian press. This intriguing omission adds an element of mystery to the activities of a foreign organization, leaving its activities and presence largely unexplored.