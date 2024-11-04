The updated digital information platform COP 29 has been launched
The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has launched an updated version of the official digital information platform for the upcoming COP29 climate conference. The new website aims to provide comprehensive, up-to-date information for conference stakeholders, including participants, media, and the public.
Designed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, the revamped platform features an interface adapted for visually impaired users, ensuring comfortable and unrestricted access for all. The site will serve as a central resource, promptly sharing the latest conference developments and relevant information.
Press representatives now have streamlined access to essential information for robust media coverage of COP29. The digital platform's real-time updates allow journalists to stay informed with accurate, timely information. Additionally, the site includes a multimedia gallery with high-quality photos and videos of COP29 events, providing journalists with professional visuals to better convey the significance of the global climate summit.
A newly introduced Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section covers common inquiries about participation and is regularly updated. The website also includes a real-time “Chatbox” feature, offering users immediate responses to queries about the conference’s organizational and technical aspects.
The platform offers extensive details on accommodations, e-visas, accreditation, dining, event navigation, and the pavilions in the Blue and Green Zones of the conference. With these updates, the COP29 digital platform aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for all participants attending the climate conference in Baku.
Economics
-
- 5 November 2024, 12:31
Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has traveled to Italy to participate in the inaugural ministerial meeting of the World Fusion Energy Group (WFEG), scheduled for November 6, 2024, in Rome. The event will be co-chaired by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.
-
- 5 November 2024, 12:22
Azerbaijan has introduced a new national standard for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), officials announced during a briefing organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) at the “Baku SME House.” The event featured Ilham Bayramov, Director General of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTANDART), and Natig Hasanov, First Deputy Chairman of KOBİA, who provided media representatives with detailed information on the standard's benefits for businesses.
-
- 5 November 2024, 12:06
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) transported 6.267 million tons of transit cargo from January to October 2024, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2023. In October alone, transit shipments reached 614,584 tons, 14% higher than in October of the previous year.
-
- 4 November 2024, 17:22
During the virtual conference "COP29 Action Program: Energy Initiatives and Commitments" on November 4, UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) expert Smeeta Fokeer highlighted the importance of adopting international commitments on hydrogen and tripling renewable energy capacities by 2030 at COP29 in Baku.
Leave a review