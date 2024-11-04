The updated digital information platform COP 29 has been launched

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has launched an updated version of the official digital information platform for the upcoming COP29 climate conference. The new website aims to provide comprehensive, up-to-date information for conference stakeholders, including participants, media, and the public.

Designed with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, the revamped platform features an interface adapted for visually impaired users, ensuring comfortable and unrestricted access for all. The site will serve as a central resource, promptly sharing the latest conference developments and relevant information.

Press representatives now have streamlined access to essential information for robust media coverage of COP29. The digital platform's real-time updates allow journalists to stay informed with accurate, timely information. Additionally, the site includes a multimedia gallery with high-quality photos and videos of COP29 events, providing journalists with professional visuals to better convey the significance of the global climate summit.

A newly introduced Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section covers common inquiries about participation and is regularly updated. The website also includes a real-time “Chatbox” feature, offering users immediate responses to queries about the conference’s organizational and technical aspects.

The platform offers extensive details on accommodations, e-visas, accreditation, dining, event navigation, and the pavilions in the Blue and Green Zones of the conference. With these updates, the COP29 digital platform aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for all participants attending the climate conference in Baku.