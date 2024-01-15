The WEF in Davos aims to "Restore trust" in the face of global challenges

The World Economic Forum (WEF) starts in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, January 15, the main theme of this year will be "Restoring trust". The event will bring together leaders from various sectors to discuss the most important global issues, including security, cooperation, artificial intelligence and long-term strategies in the field of climate, nature and energy. It is noteworthy that there are no discussions on sanctions and military conflicts on the agenda.

It is expected that 60 heads of state and government, as well as more than a hundred business representatives will take part in the forum. One particularly noteworthy session, scheduled for January 17, is entitled "Given the new warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown "disease X" could lead to 20 times more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic, what new efforts are needed to prepare health systems for the many challenges ahead?"

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov plans to take part in the discussion "COP28 and the way forward" on January 16. Key figures such as Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), John Kerry, Special Envoy of the US President on Climate Issues, Catherine McGregor, CEO of ENGIE Group, and Sally Bazby from The Washington Post will speak at the session.

In fact, Jabbarov will become the highest representative of Azerbaijan at the WEF. Traditionally, President Ilham Aliyev has participated in the Davos uniform every year. Aliyev may have preferred a temporary break from international events due to the start of the election campaign for the early presidential elections.

The World Economic Forum will run from January 15 to 19, 2024, providing leaders with a platform to solve pressing global problems and find joint solutions.