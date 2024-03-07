Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are flourishing, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Mishustin confirm

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence in the continued growth of trade turnover between their countries following bilateral talks held on March 6. President Aliyev welcomed the significant progress in trade and economic cooperation, noting a significant increase in trade turnover by more than 17 percent, an indicator that he considered satisfactory.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, President Aliyev stressed the positive dynamics in trade relations, referring to the approaching milestone of $ 4.5 billion in bilateral trade. He expressed optimism that the agreements reached during the visit would pave the way for an even greater expansion of trade in the coming years.

Aliyev stressed the importance of ongoing industrial cooperation projects, highlighting the creation of new production facilities and service centers in Azerbaijan by Russian companies. These enterprises, he noted, contribute to the deepening of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

In the agricultural sector, the President stressed the complementary nature of trade between Azerbaijan and Russia, as both countries meet each other's agricultural needs. He highly appreciated the significant increase in exports of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the Russian market, emphasizing the success of mutually beneficial trade agreements.

As for transport and logistics, Aliyev highlighted the existing infrastructure in the territories of Azerbaijan and Russia, stressing the need for modernization to facilitate an increase in cargo transportation. He praised the progress made in transit and bilateral cargo transportation, calling the international North-South transport corridor a key project uniting the two countries.

Mishustin supported Aliyev's opinion, stressing the significant increase in the capacity of border checkpoints, which indicates the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Russia. He stressed the ongoing logistics projects and the need to eliminate potential bottlenecks to ensure uninterrupted cargo flow, especially within the North-South corridor.

The statements by President Aliyev and Prime Minister Mishustin highlight the strong and growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, covering various sectors, including industry, agriculture, transport and others.