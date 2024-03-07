president.az
Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are flourishing, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Mishustin confirm
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence in the continued growth of trade turnover between their countries following bilateral talks held on March 6. President Aliyev welcomed the significant progress in trade and economic cooperation, noting a significant increase in trade turnover by more than 17 percent, an indicator that he considered satisfactory.
Speaking to the press after the meeting, President Aliyev stressed the positive dynamics in trade relations, referring to the approaching milestone of $ 4.5 billion in bilateral trade. He expressed optimism that the agreements reached during the visit would pave the way for an even greater expansion of trade in the coming years.
Aliyev stressed the importance of ongoing industrial cooperation projects, highlighting the creation of new production facilities and service centers in Azerbaijan by Russian companies. These enterprises, he noted, contribute to the deepening of industrial cooperation between the two countries.
In the agricultural sector, the President stressed the complementary nature of trade between Azerbaijan and Russia, as both countries meet each other's agricultural needs. He highly appreciated the significant increase in exports of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the Russian market, emphasizing the success of mutually beneficial trade agreements.
As for transport and logistics, Aliyev highlighted the existing infrastructure in the territories of Azerbaijan and Russia, stressing the need for modernization to facilitate an increase in cargo transportation. He praised the progress made in transit and bilateral cargo transportation, calling the international North-South transport corridor a key project uniting the two countries.
Mishustin supported Aliyev's opinion, stressing the significant increase in the capacity of border checkpoints, which indicates the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Russia. He stressed the ongoing logistics projects and the need to eliminate potential bottlenecks to ensure uninterrupted cargo flow, especially within the North-South corridor.
The statements by President Aliyev and Prime Minister Mishustin highlight the strong and growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, covering various sectors, including industry, agriculture, transport and others.
A meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on 7 March focused on the key role of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia. More than 260 bilateral agreements have already been concluded, and both countries are ready to further expand their economic ties, especially in trade.
- 7 March 2024, 16:30
"Russia is an important tourist market for Azerbaijan". This was stated by chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev during a meeting with Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov in Baku on 7 March.
- 7 March 2024, 16:23
A conference on 'Economic Reforms and Current Challenges to Improve the Business Environment', organised by the Business Environment and International Ratings Commission on 7 March, shed light on Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to create an environment conducive to business growth. The event, which featured insights from key figures such as Vusal Shikhaliyev, sector head of the Economic Policy and Industry Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, emphasised the country's commitment to enhancing coordination, inclusiveness and synergy in its reform initiatives.
- 7 March 2024, 15:26
In an effort to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) organized a foreign exchange auction on March 7, 2024, at which banks purchased 68.9 million dollars. There was steady demand from banks at the auction, the total amount of bids amounted to 79.1 million dollars - a figure that the CBA promptly fulfilled, emphasizing the effectiveness of its foreign exchange auction mechanism in meeting market demand. As a result of the auction, the weighted average exchange rate of the manat to the dollar amounted to 1.7 manats per dollar.
