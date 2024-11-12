Turkey targets carbon neutrality by 2053, says Erdogan at COP29
Turkey aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2053, transforming key sectors of its economy in line with a vision of "net-zero emissions and green development," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at COP29 in Baku on Monday.
Erdogan said the country is already implementing its national "net-zero emissions" project, which has so far reduced atmospheric emissions by 5.9 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent.
“By 2030, this plan will cut CO2 emissions by 100 million tons, and the share of renewable energy in our economy will reach 59%,” Erdogan stated. He also highlighted that Turkey plans to expand its wind and solar power capacity from 31 GW to 120 GW by 2035. In the nuclear sector, the country aims to achieve a capacity of 20 GW by 2050.
Erdogan noted that the Turkish government will soon introduce a new climate bill to parliament, which includes a carbon trading system. He emphasized that Turkey aspires to become a regional hub for carbon credit trading, positioning itself as a leader in the field.
Economics
- 13 November 2024, 12:48
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia will present its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) by 2025, signaling the country’s renewed climate ambitions during his speech at the COP29 summit in Baku on Wednesday.
-
- 13 November 2024, 12:38
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced enhanced efforts by Croatia to protect the Adriatic Sea and advance renewable energy projects during his address at the COP29 summit in Baku on Wednesday.
-
- 13 November 2024, 12:32
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called for collective action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius during her address at the COP29 summit in Baku, emphasizing the need for a united response to the climate crisis.
-
- 13 November 2024, 12:29
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday urged European leaders to pursue a "smart green deal" at the COP29 summit in Baku, advocating for a balanced approach to the energy transition that takes into account both environmental and economic realities.
