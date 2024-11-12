Turkey targets carbon neutrality by 2053, says Erdogan at COP29

Turkey aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2053, transforming key sectors of its economy in line with a vision of "net-zero emissions and green development," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at COP29 in Baku on Monday.

Erdogan said the country is already implementing its national "net-zero emissions" project, which has so far reduced atmospheric emissions by 5.9 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent.

“By 2030, this plan will cut CO2 emissions by 100 million tons, and the share of renewable energy in our economy will reach 59%,” Erdogan stated. He also highlighted that Turkey plans to expand its wind and solar power capacity from 31 GW to 120 GW by 2035. In the nuclear sector, the country aims to achieve a capacity of 20 GW by 2050.

Erdogan noted that the Turkish government will soon introduce a new climate bill to parliament, which includes a carbon trading system. He emphasized that Turkey aspires to become a regional hub for carbon credit trading, positioning itself as a leader in the field.