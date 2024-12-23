Azerbaijan significantly reduced electricity production from natural gas over 11 months
As of January-November 2024, Azerbaijan’s electricity production totaled 23.55 billion kWh, by 2.2% lower than in the same period last year.
Thermal power plants produced 20.26 billion kWh of electricity, by 2.13 billion kWh (9.5%) less than in the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan. At the same time, 182.8 million kWh of electricity was generated from household waste (an increase of 5.8%).
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's hydroelectric power plants generated 2.72 billion kWh of electricity, by 1.13 billion kWh or 71.3% more than in the same period last year.
Additionally, in the first 11 months of this year, wind farms produced 49 million kWh of electricity (a decrease of 7.5%), while solar power plants produced 520.2 million kWh (an increase of 8.4 times).
In January-November 2024, the share of electricity generated from natural gas in the country’s total electricity production amounted to 86% (93% in the same period last year), the State Statistics Committee. The reduction in electricity generation at thermal power plants was mainly due to the increased production at solar and hydroelectric power plants.
According to government plans, in the next five years, Azerbaijan will commission hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 200 MW, and solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 2,000 MW. As a result, the share of electricity generated by thermal power plants will decrease to 50-55% of total electricity production.
