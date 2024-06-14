    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(13 hours ago)
Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

A- A A+
RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

In connection with the Eid al-Adha holidays, the next issue of Turan-Energy will be released on June 21, 2024.

Leave a review

Energy

  • Baku confirms negotiations on gas supply to Europe via Ukraine Energy
    • 14 June 2024, 08:04

    Baku confirms negotiations on gas supply to Europe via Ukraine

    European officials have appealed to Azerbaijan with a plan to transport gas to Europe through Ukraine, Politico reports, citing high-ranking Azerbaijani officials.

    Read more
  • The minister named the volume of UK investments in Azerbaijan Energy
    • 14 June 2024, 08:02

    The minister named the volume of UK investments in Azerbaijan

    The UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with a total investment volume of more than $35.9 billion, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on June 12 at an event dedicated to the celebration of the official birthday of King Charles III of Great Britain.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan's GDP will grow in the coming years Energy
    • 14 June 2024, 07:59

    Azerbaijan's GDP will grow in the coming years

    Real GDP growth in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 2.3 percent in 2024, and then increase to 2.4 percent in 2025, the June report "Global Economic Prospects" of the World Bank. It is worth noting that in the January report, Azerbaijan's real GDP growth was expected at 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan plans to supply 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece this year Energy
    • 14 June 2024, 07:57

    Azerbaijan plans to supply 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece this year

    By the end of this year, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov  stated at the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in the economic, industrial and Technological Spheres held yesterday. According to him, last year 18% of Greece's needs were covered by gas exported from Azerbaijan: "Of the 36.8 bcm of gas exported to Europe over 3.5 years, more than 3.6 bcm or 10% fell to Greece." It was reported that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 billion last year.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line