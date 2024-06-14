Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!
In connection with the Eid al-Adha holidays, the next issue of Turan-Energy will be released on June 21, 2024.
Energy
-
- 14 June 2024, 08:04
European officials have appealed to Azerbaijan with a plan to transport gas to Europe through Ukraine, Politico reports, citing high-ranking Azerbaijani officials.
-
- 14 June 2024, 08:02
The UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with a total investment volume of more than $35.9 billion, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on June 12 at an event dedicated to the celebration of the official birthday of King Charles III of Great Britain.
-
- 14 June 2024, 07:59
Real GDP growth in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 2.3 percent in 2024, and then increase to 2.4 percent in 2025, the June report "Global Economic Prospects" of the World Bank. It is worth noting that in the January report, Azerbaijan's real GDP growth was expected at 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
-
- 14 June 2024, 07:57
By the end of this year, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated at the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in the economic, industrial and Technological Spheres held yesterday. According to him, last year 18% of Greece's needs were covered by gas exported from Azerbaijan: "Of the 36.8 bcm of gas exported to Europe over 3.5 years, more than 3.6 bcm or 10% fell to Greece." It was reported that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 billion last year.
