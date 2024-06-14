Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

By the end of this year, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated at the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in the economic, industrial and Technological Spheres held yesterday. According to him, last year 18% of Greece's needs were covered by gas exported from Azerbaijan: "Of the 36.8 bcm of gas exported to Europe over 3.5 years, more than 3.6 bcm or 10% fell to Greece." It was reported that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 billion last year.