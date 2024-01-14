Global Renewable Energy Witnesses Fastest Growth in 25 Years

The International Energy Agency (IEA) declared on Thursday that 2023 marked the swiftest expansion of the world's renewable energy sector in a quarter of a century. As the Associated Press notes, this announcement follows ambitious climate targets set by the countries in December, when they met to consider the urgent need to contain dangerous climate change.

The Paris-based agency highlighted China's rapid surge in solar energy as the primary catalyst, contributing to a staggering addition of nearly 510 gigawatts — sufficient to power nearly 51 million homes annually. Europe, the United States, and Brazil also reported unprecedented growth in renewable energy during this period.

Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the IEA, projected a 2.5-fold increase in renewable energy by 2030. Although this falls short of the tripling goal established at the United Nations climate talks, Birol expressed confidence in the achievability of this target. The main hurdle, he emphasized, lies in augmenting funds for clean energy in developing nations, a crucial step toward reaching 11,000 gigawatts from the current 3,400 gigawatts in 2022.

The backdrop of these developments is the global commitment made at the 2015 Paris climate talks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold that scientists warn the world is dangerously approaching. The latest report underscores the urgency of transitioning away from fossil fuels, as 2023 was declared the hottest year on record.

The IEA anticipates a significant surge in onshore solar and wind energy usage in the United States, the European Union, India, and Brazil by 2028, with 3,700 gigawatts of clean energy capacity added globally. China is poised to lead, contributing 60% of the new clean energy capacity commissioned by 2028.

While the report notes a 50% year-on-year reduction in solar component prices in 2023, it highlights challenges for wind energy, particularly outside of China. Supply chain disruptions, higher costs, and bureaucratic hurdles hinder rapid installation.

Political uncertainty and insufficient investment in transmission networks pose challenges to clean energy growth in developed countries, while developing nations grapple with financing barriers and a lack of robust regulatory frameworks. Sean Ray-Roche, a policy adviser at the E3G climate think tank, stressed the need for accelerated action in permitting, building energy transmission, and storage infrastructure to ensure the ambitious 2030 targets are met.