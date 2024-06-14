Istanbul International Airport will be powered by solar power

Istanbul International Airport has ambitious plans to produce electricity from solar energy (SPP) and will become the first airport in the world to cover its electricity needs from SPP, Ismail Hakki Polat, Director of Planning at Istanbul International Airport, stated at the CANSO World Air Navigation Summit in Baku.

"This year we will invest 200 million euros in the construction of a 200-megawatt SPP at Istanbul Airport. Thus, instead of an airport that consumes energy, we will be an airport that produces it," he said.

He also stressed that sustainable development is the main factor in the development of Istanbul airport, the largest hub in Türkiye and Europe.