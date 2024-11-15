Azerbaijan increases unemployment insurance receipts by more than 12%
In January-October 2024, receipts on unemployment insurance premiums in Azerbaijan totalled AZN 167 million. This was reported by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
According to the data, this is up by 12.3% from the same period of 2023.
Of the 10-month receipts, AZN 126.4 million came from extra-budgetary organisations, which is up by 14.9% from a year ago.
Note that the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection this year is AZN 238 million. At that, 184.7 million manats with revision should be formed at the expense of unemployment insurance contributions. About 90% of this amount has been accumulated in the reviewed period.
