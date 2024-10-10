Azerbaijan reduces tax revenues by 6%
Azerbaijan reduces tax revenues by 6%
In January-September 2024, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy transferred about 12 billion manats to the state budget. This is reported by the Service.
According to the data, this is down by 6% from the same period of 2023.
Of the 9-month tax revenues, 8.4 billion manats, or 70%, came from the oil and gas sector. This is up by 13.4% from a year ago.
The revised budget commitment of the State Tax Service this year is 15.3 billion manats. 78.5% of this amount was collected in the reviewed period.
On October 9, President Ilham Aliyev amended the Charter of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the 'Procedure for keeping the register of professional participants of the insurance market'. CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov signed the resolution on the matter on 25 September, but it was included in the State Register of Legal Acts of the Ministry of Justice on 9 October.
A Memorandum of Understanding between Fintech associations of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on creation of 'Fintech Alliance of Turkish States' was signed in Istanbul. This was reported by the Azerbaijani side.
Samir
2024-10-10
9 aylıq vergi daxilolmalarının 8,4 milyard manatı və yaxud 70%-i qeyri-neft-qaz sektorunun payına düşüb - 70%????? Bu, mümkün deyil.