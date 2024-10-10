Azerbaijan reduces tax revenues by 6%

In January-September 2024, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy transferred about 12 billion manats to the state budget. This is reported by the Service.

According to the data, this is down by 6% from the same period of 2023.

Of the 9-month tax revenues, 8.4 billion manats, or 70%, came from the oil and gas sector. This is up by 13.4% from a year ago.

The revised budget commitment of the State Tax Service this year is 15.3 billion manats. 78.5% of this amount was collected in the reviewed period.