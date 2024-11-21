Azerbaijan takes part in WFE annual meeting
‘Baku Stock Exchange' (BSE) has started its work since 19 November to take part in the annual meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which will end on 22 November.
According to the BSE, this time the meeting was held jointly with the Malaysian stock exchange organisation. The meeting is to discuss issues such as trends in stock exchanges, changes in the infrastructure of modern exchanges, co-operation between international exchanges, innovation, building bridges between capital markets, exposure of capital markets to changes in the world and maintaining stability.
BSE Chairman Ruslan Khalilov met with Malaysian Exchange Chairman Datuk Muhammad Umar Swift and discussed co-operation initiatives between the two exchanges.
As a reminder, the BSE has been a member of the WFE since January 2020. Applying international expertise to Azerbaijan's capital markets, strengthening the ecosystem, transparency and trust in the market are among the main issues the BSE is focusing on.
-
-
- Economics
- 21 November 2024 13:38
Finance
-
- 21 November 2024, 16:23
On November 19, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov stated in the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) that fines issued to citizens in Azerbaijan sometimes do not reach the state budget. According to him, a new software system has been developed to address this issue and ensure proper oversight of fine payments.
-
- 21 November 2024, 13:08
There is additional potential in Azerbaijan associated with budget receipts from leasing of state property.
-
- 21 November 2024, 12:30
In 2025, AZN 1,162.6 million is forecasted to be allocated from the state budget to 56 public legal entities in Azerbaijan.
-
- 21 November 2024, 12:07
Azerbaijan has set a limit of AZN 2 billion on domestic borrowing, AZN 3.5 billion on external borrowing and AZN 2 billion on state guarantees in 2025, but no justification has been provided.
Leave a review