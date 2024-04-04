Azerbaijani banks raise their deposit portfolio by 7%

As of the end of February 2024, the Azerbaijani banks had a deposit portfolio worth 34,959.3 million manats.

This is stated in the banking review published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, this is down by 0.1% from the end of January.

However, the banks' deposit portfolio grew by 1.2% as compared to the end of the last year and by 7.4% over the past year.