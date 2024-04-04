Azerbaijani banks raise their deposit portfolio by 7%
Azerbaijani banks raise their deposit portfolio by 7%
As of the end of February 2024, the Azerbaijani banks had a deposit portfolio worth 34,959.3 million manats.
This is stated in the banking review published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, this is down by 0.1% from the end of January.
However, the banks' deposit portfolio grew by 1.2% as compared to the end of the last year and by 7.4% over the past year.
Finance
-
- 4 April 2024, 13:30
The company “Atəşgah Həyat Sığorta” has published financial indices for 2023.
-
- 4 April 2024, 12:12
The company “Atəşgah Sığorta” has published financial indices for 2023.
-
- 4 April 2024, 11:18
As of the end of February 2024, Azerbaijani banks had a loan portfolio in the amount of 22,448.8 million manats. This is stated in the banking review published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
-
In 2023, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund placed bonds worth AZN 250 million at 3% per annum and AZN 200 million at 3.25% per annum.
Leave a review