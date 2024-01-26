Azerbaijani customs "forgot" to disclose budget payments

Although the State Customs Committee has released trade statistics for 2023, this time the overview did not reflect the amount and structure of funds transferred by the structure to the state budget last year.

On the Committee's website, no figures for December 2023 are posted in the section where monthly remittances are reflected.

Instead, information on the payments of Azerbaijani customs to the budget was made public by the Ministry of Finance.

Last year, the customs authorities received AZN 6,337.8 million to the budget. This is up by 12.1 percent from a year earlier.

Note that AZN 619.2 million of annual payments fell on last month, which is up by 9.6 percent from December last year.