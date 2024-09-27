Azerbaijan's investment sector earns net profit worth AZN 4 million in first six months
Azerbaijan's investment sector earns net profit worth AZN 4 million in first six months
In the first half of 2024 Azerbaijan's investment companies earned a net profit of AZN 4.4 million. This is stated in the semi-annual report on financial stability published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, this is down by AZN 0.8 million, or about 15.4% from the same period of 2023.
‘The main factor contributing to the drop in net profit for investment companies was the growing administrative expenses of some companies,’ the report says.
-
- Finance
- 27 September 2024 12:17
-
Finance
-
- 27 September 2024, 12:17
In the first half of 2024, insurance and reinsurance companies of Azerbaijan gained AZN 98 million of net profit. This is stated in the semi-annual report on financial stability published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
-
- 27 September 2024, 11:59
'Embafinans', a non-bank credit institution, has released financial indices for the first half of 2024.
-
- 27 September 2024, 11:42
Murad Suleymanov, member of the board of directors and chief financial administrator of 'Pashabank', told about the bank's future plans.
-
- 27 September 2024, 11:21
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has released a report on financial stability at the end of the first half of 2024.
Leave a review