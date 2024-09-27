Azerbaijan's investment sector earns net profit worth AZN 4 million in first six months

In the first half of 2024 Azerbaijan's investment companies earned a net profit of AZN 4.4 million. This is stated in the semi-annual report on financial stability published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, this is down by AZN 0.8 million, or about 15.4% from the same period of 2023.

‘The main factor contributing to the drop in net profit for investment companies was the growing administrative expenses of some companies,’ the report says.