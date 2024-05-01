CBA expects current account surplus to continue to decline

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts that in 2024 the surplus of the current operating balance of the country will be $7billion.

This was stated by CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov at a press conference. He added that in 2025 we expect a surplus of $6.5 billion.

As a reminder, in 2023, Azerbaijan's current account surplus was $8.3 billion to 11.5% of gross domestic product. This is down by 65% from 2022.