CBA expects current account surplus to continue to decline
CBA expects current account surplus to continue to decline
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts that in 2024 the surplus of the current operating balance of the country will be $7billion.
This was stated by CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov at a press conference. He added that in 2025 we expect a surplus of $6.5 billion.
As a reminder, in 2023, Azerbaijan's current account surplus was $8.3 billion to 11.5% of gross domestic product. This is down by 65% from 2022.
Finance
-
- 1 May 2024, 12:42
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts that the average price for 1 barrel of oil on the world market will be $ 85.7 in 2024 and $ 83.5 in 2025.
-
- 1 May 2024, 12:07
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts that by the end of 2024, the economic growth in the country will amount to 3.5-4%, including the production of gross domestic product (GDP) in the non-oil and gas sector to grow by 5.5%.
-
- 1 May 2024, 11:54
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has reduced the discount rate by 0.25 percentage point from 7.5% to 7.25%.
-
"TBC Kredit" non-bank credit organization (NBCO), a subsidiary of "TBC Bank" in Azerbaijan, considered to be the leading bank of Georgia, has released its financial indices for 2023.
Leave a review