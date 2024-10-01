CBA takes measures against ‘Xalq Insurance’ company official
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has fined an official of ‘Xalq Insurance’ company in the amount 300 manats. This is reported on the CBA website.
The report says that within the framework of current control processes carried out by the organisation a violation of requirements of Article 78 of the Law ‘On Insurance Activities’ was revealed. Therefore, in accordance with Article 462.1 of the CAO, measures were taken against the employee of the insurance company.
