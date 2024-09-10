  • contact.az Contact
  "FINCA Azerbaijan" non-banking credit organization (NBCO) earned net profit of over $500, 000 for year's first half
The news agency Turan
"FINCA Azerbaijan” non-banking credit organization (NBCO) earned net profit of over $500, 000 for year's first half

Non-banking credit organization (NBCO) “FINCA Azerbaijan”, a subsidiary of American financial giant "Finca International", has published financial indices for the first half of 2024.

The NBCO's net profit for January-June amounted to about AZN 0.9 million, or over USD 500, 000. This is up by 5% from the same period of the last year.

Finance

