The State Oil Company (SOCAR) was supposed to pay dividends worth AZN 200 million in 2023 and AZN 408 million in 2024, but failed to fulfil this obligation.

This is stated in the Accounting Chamber's conclusion on the Draft Law ‘On State Budget for 2025’.

However, next year SOCAR's obligation to pay dividends was raised by AZN 54 million or 13.2 % as compared to this year to AZN 462 million. It seems that the government insists on obtaining dividends from SOCAR.