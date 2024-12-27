Ilham Aliyev approves budgets of social funds for 2025
On 27 December, President Ilham Aliyev approved budgets of the State Social Security Fund (SSSF) and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for 2025.
The documents were adopted by Milli Mejlis on 16 December.
Next year, revenues and expenditures of the State Social Security Fund are projected at AZN 7,676.4 million (10.45% more than this year), while revenues and expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund are projected at AZN 260.7 million (9.5% more).
