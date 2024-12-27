  • contact.az Contact
Ilham Aliyev approves budgets of social funds for 2025

The news agency Turan
On 27 December, President Ilham Aliyev approved budgets of the State Social Security Fund (SSSF) and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for 2025.

The documents were adopted by Milli Mejlis on 16 December.

Next year, revenues and expenditures of the State Social Security Fund are projected at AZN 7,676.4 million (10.45% more than this year), while revenues and expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund are projected at AZN 260.7 million (9.5% more).

Finance

