  • Investment company "Azfinance" suffered losses worth 0.35 million manats in 6 months
The news agency Turan
The investment company "Azfinance" has released financial indices for the first half of 2024.

In January-June, the financial structure suffered losses in the amount of 0.35 million manats. This is down by 2.7 times from the same period of the last year.

As of the beginning of July this year, "Azfinance"s assets amounted to 16.9% more than at the beginning of July last year – 6.9 million manats. The investment company's liabilities amounted to 3.2 million manats (10.9% less), the balance sheet capital - 3.7 million manats (59.4% more), including the authorized capital -1.55 million manats (unchanged).

