Investment company "CPM-Invest" completes issue of shares
Investment company "CPM-Invest" completes issue of shares
The placement of ordinary registered shares of the Investment Company CPM-Invest with the ISIN AZ1001023204 with the nominal value of 400 thousand manats by the subscription method on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has been completed.
This was reported by the BSE.
According to the information, during the subscription of the shares 1 investor submitted 1 order in the amount of 400,000 manats to the underwriter (this is "CPM-Invest" itself). Thus, all shares were sold and the authorised capital of the investment company rose from 400,000 to 800,000 manats.
Finance
-
- 29 March 2024, 11:02
By the decision of the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the premium segment of the market includes unsecured undocumented registered bonds of «Kapitalbank» with the code IRIN2008005152 ISIN, a nominal value of 35 million US dollars and an interest-bearing maturity of 7 years.
-
- 29 March 2024, 10:32
The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has announced a repeated public auction of "Texnikabank"s property, which is in the process of liquidation.
-
- 29 March 2024, 10:30
USD 1,7 EUR 1,832
-
- 28 March 2024, 15:32
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has kept the inflation forecast for 2024 (January forecast: 5.3%) stable.
Leave a review