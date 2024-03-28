    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(20 minutes ago)
Investment company "CPM-Invest" completes issue of shares

Investment company "CPM-Invest" completes issue of shares

Investment company "CPM-Invest" completes issue of shares

The placement of ordinary registered shares of the Investment Company CPM-Invest with the ISIN AZ1001023204 with the nominal value of 400 thousand manats by the subscription method on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has been completed.

This was reported by the BSE.

According to the information, during the subscription of the shares 1 investor submitted 1 order in the amount of 400,000 manats to the underwriter (this is "CPM-Invest" itself). Thus, all shares were sold and the authorised capital of the investment company rose from 400,000 to 800,000 manats.

