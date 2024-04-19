NBCO "M Bulak" earned more than AZN 4 million in net profit last year
The non-banking credit organisation (NBCO) "N Bulak" has published its financial indices for 2023.
Last year, the credit organisation earned a net profit of AZN 4.2 million, which is up by 43.6% from the previous year.
As of the beginning of the current year, "M Bulak"s assets totalled AZN25.2 million, which is up by 29.5% from the beginning of the last year, including the loan portfolio by 30.6% more - AZN24.4 million. At that, NBCO's liabilities totalled AZN1.75 million (10.3 times more), the balance sheet capital - AZN23.45 million (21.6% more), including the authorised capital - AZN10.4 million (unchanged).
