State bank wants to borrow AZN 100 million from capital market

State-owned 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' (IBA) has announced about issue of AZN 100 million bonds.

To that end, the Bank has placed the bond issue prospectus in the electronic information disclosure system of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, it is expected to order 100,000 interest-bearing, unsecured, undocumented, registered bonds with nominal value ranging from AZN 1,000.

Note that the securities will be in circulation for 2 years. They are promised a yield of 11 % per annum. Interest will be paid every 3 months. Underwriter of the placement is the IBA owned 'ABB-Invest' company.