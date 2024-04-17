State missed leadership due to NBCO capital

The "Kapitalbank" has increased the authorised capital of non-banking credit organisation "Birkart" by 32%, or AZN 20.1 million, to AZN 83.3 million.

This is reported in the state register of commercial organisations of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, in terms of authorised capital "Birkart" has surpassed the state-owned "Agrocredit" with AZN 45.4 million and moved up to the 1st place. In other words, the state lost the leadership due to the NBCO capital.