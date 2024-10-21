The General Prosecutor's Office is set to investigate the activities of the Administrative Department of ANAS under Ramiz Mehdiyev

A regular board meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov.

This was reported by the Chamber of Accounts.

According to the statement, the meeting reviewed "The Audit Report on the results of the audit of the management of state funds and other state property by the Azerbaijan State University of Economics," "The Audit Report on the results of the audit of compliance with legal acts in the use and management of state funds and property by the Space Agency," and discussed "The Audit Report on the results of the audit of state investments allocated from the state budget to the Ministry of Science and Education and its subordinate administrative department for economic-construction and supply."

As a result of the discussions, decisions were made to approve the audit reports and to carry out necessary work to eliminate the deficiencies identified by the auditing organizations.

The results of the "Audit of the management of state funds and other state property by the Administrative Department of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS)" were also discussed. Following the discussions, it was decided to refer the relevant materials to the General Prosecutor's Office, considering the possibility of criminal offenses in the violations identified in the use of state funds and property in 2020-2021 (Ramiz Mehdiyev headed the Academy during 2020-2021).

The meeting also discussed and approved the program for initiating control measures.