The Norwegian organization earned a net profit of 0.6 million manats in the Azerbaijani market last year

The Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization "Viator Micro Kredit Azerbaycan"– a subsidiary of the Norwegian organization "Viator AS", has released its financial indices for 2023.

Last year, the credit structure earned a net profit of 0.6 million manats, which is up by 4 times from a year earlier.

As of the beginning of this year, the assets of "Viator Micro Kredit Azerbaycan" were 22.5% more than at the beginning of the last year – 8.8 million manats, including a loan portfolio 29.5% more – 8.1 million manats. Liabilities of the NBCO amounted to 3.7 million manats (38.3% more), the balance sheet capital - 5.1 million manats (13.2% more), including the authorized capital -0.7 million manats (unchanged).