In a show of solidarity, representatives from Georgia’s creative and tech sectors joined forces in a mass protest march through the capital on December 12, culminating outside the Georgian Parliament. The demonstrators, whose numbers swelled as the march progressed, temporarily brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the city, underscoring their collective call for justice and reform.

The demonstrators demanded the release of individuals detained during recent protests and called for new elections, alleging a failure of democratic processes. Carrying Georgian and European Union flags, as well as banners with slogans such as “Freedom for Anri Kakabadze” and “The Conservatory Will Not Survive,” participants highlighted grievances against the government, which they accuse of suppressing dissent.

The march began at the Georgian State Conservatory, where artists initially gathered. They were later joined by tech industry professionals at the intersection of Chavchavadze, Varaziskhevi, and Melikishvili streets. Together, they visited symbolic sites including the Public Broadcaster, Tbilisi City Hall, the House of Justice, and finally, Parliament.

Protest organizers urged public sector workers to join a general strike, describing inaction as complicity in government malfeasance. “Silence today is a crime,” declared one speaker.

The protest comes against a backdrop of escalating political tension in Georgia. International observers and members of the European Parliament have voiced concern over recent developments. European diplomats met with Georgian officials and opposition leaders earlier in the day, emphasizing the importance of adhering to democratic principles and human rights.

Notable figures from Georgian society and beyond have lent their voices to the movement. Musicians, actors, and IT professionals have joined journalists and activists in condemning police brutality against protesters. Reports indicate that up to 65% of detainees from earlier demonstrations have accused law enforcement of mistreatment, according to the Public Defender’s office.

The European Union, alongside individual member states, has signaled frustration with the Georgian government’s actions. EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski reiterated that Georgia’s path to EU membership hinges on adherence to shared values. Meanwhile, Zelensky of Ukraine criticized Western nations for their perceived hesitancy in responding to Georgia’s political crisis.

As the march dispersed late into the evening, participants vowed to continue their fight. Whether the government will heed their demands remains unclear, but the protests underscore a broader struggle for democratic integrity in Georgia. For many, the stakes are existential—not just for individuals like Anri Kakabadze, but for the future of the nation itself.

This moment of unity between Georgia’s creative and tech communities may mark a turning point in the country’s contentious political landscape, with ramifications that extend far beyond Tbilisi.