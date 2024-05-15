The assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
Assassination Attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Linked to Political Motives
An assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has shocked the nation, with authorities confirming that the attack was politically motivated. The incident occurred near the building in Gandlov where the Cabinet of Ministers was holding a meeting.
The assailant, a man, expressed his political discontent with Fico's policies during a broadcast on the TA3 TV channel. The attacker managed to shoot the Prime Minister, inflicting injuries to his stomach, arm, and leg. Fico is also suffering from an abdominal hemorrhage, which doctors have been unable to fully control.
The gravity of the situation has sparked widespread condemnation and concern. The Russian Foreign Ministry swiftly denounced the attack, extending wishes for a speedy recovery to the Slovak leader.
Prime Minister Fico's policy decisions have been polarizing in Slovakia, with recent moves drawing both staunch support and fierce opposition. The attack highlights the intense political climate in the country, raising questions about security measures for public officials and the potential implications for Slovakia's political stability.
