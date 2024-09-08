British and American Intelligence Chiefs Warn Allies Not to be Intimidated by Russian Threats

In an unprecedented joint appearance, the heads of the British and American foreign intelligence agencies on Saturday hailed Ukraine’s surprise offensive into Russia’s Kursk region as a turning point in the ongoing war. They also urged Ukraine’s allies not to be deterred by Moscow’s threats of escalation, stressing that Western support remains crucial for Kyiv's long-term success.

Speaking at the FT Weekend Festival in London, Richard Moore, head of Britain’s MI6, called Ukraine’s August incursion into Kursk “audacious and bold,” praising the Ukrainian military for seizing the initiative. “This was a typically daring move by the Ukrainians, aimed at changing the course of the war,” Moore said. Ukraine claims to have captured approximately 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory during the offensive. “They’ve brought the war to ordinary Russians,” Moore added.

CIA Director William Burns echoed Moore’s remarks, calling the offensive a “significant tactical achievement” that had revealed key weaknesses in the Russian military. However, Burns cautioned that it remains unclear if Ukraine can turn its recent territorial gains into a lasting advantage. Russian forces continue to focus on eastern Ukraine, particularly around the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long urged Western allies to grant Ukraine the ability to strike deep within Russian territory, using long-range missiles provided by the West. While some nations, including the U.K., appear open to the idea, others, such as the United States and Germany, have expressed reservations over fears of escalating the conflict. President Joe Biden has permitted the use of U.S.-supplied missiles for self-defense, but their use has largely been limited to cross-border strikes.

Burns acknowledged the escalation risks but warned that Western nations should not be “unnecessarily intimidated” by Russian threats. He revealed that, in late 2022, there had been a “genuine risk of the use of tactical nuclear weapons” by Moscow.

The CIA director also expressed concerns about an emerging defense alliance between Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. This coalition poses risks not only for Ukraine but also for Western interests in the Middle East. While North Korea has provided Russia with ammunition and missiles, Iran has been supplying Moscow with attack drones. Burns said the CIA had yet to find evidence that China has supplied weapons to Russia but noted growing cooperation between the two nations. He also warned that Iran’s potential provision of ballistic missiles to Russia would mark a “dramatic escalation” in their military relationship.

Burns and Moore also touched on broader global issues in an op-ed published in the Financial Times ahead of their appearance, calling for a cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas. Burns, who has played a key role in diplomatic efforts to broker a halt to the conflict, emphasized the need for both sides to make difficult compromises.

The intelligence chiefs’ remarks come as the U.S. and U.K. prepare for a series of high-level diplomatic meetings. President Biden is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, where discussions will focus on Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, and other pressing global issues. Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to London for strategic talks with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

In their joint article, Burns and Moore highlighted the importance of the trans-Atlantic alliance in facing an “unprecedented array of threats,” including an increasingly assertive Russia, a rising China, and the persistence of international terrorism. They also pointed to Moscow’s “reckless campaign of sabotage” across Europe, which has included cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Western democracies.

The CIA and MI6 chiefs underscored the importance of unity in the face of these challenges, with Moore remarking that Russia’s intelligence services have grown “increasingly desperate and reckless” as their international influence wanes. "The Russian intelligence service has gone a bit feral," Moore said, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and cooperation among Western allies.