European, Arab, and Islamic Nations Seek Path to Support Palestinian State, Norwegian Minister Says

European, Arab, and Islamic countries are rallying behind new efforts to bolster the institutions of the Palestinian state and to prepare for the post-war period following the devastating conflict in Gaza and the escalating tensions in Lebanon, according to Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. Speaking to the Associated Press on Friday, Eide emphasized that there is a "growing consensus" across the international community to support the creation of a recognized Palestinian state.

“We need to create a Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian government, a Palestinian state — and a Palestinian state must be recognized,” Eide said, underlining a renewed push for a two-state solution that has eluded the region for decades.

Eide acknowledged the numerous obstacles ahead, ranging from the security concerns of both Israel and the Palestinians to the challenges of recognizing and normalizing relations after decades of hostility. He also highlighted the need to address the status of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, noting that demobilizing Hamas as a military entity is a critical part of the broader strategy.

“These are parts of a larger puzzle,” Eide remarked. “You can’t just walk in there with one of these pieces, because it only works if all the pieces are put back in place.”

To accelerate momentum on these issues, Eide revealed that almost 90 countries convened on Thursday during the UN General Assembly to launch the "Global Alliance for the Realization of a Palestinian State and a Two-State Solution," co-chaired by Eide and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

“We have to look at how we can break this impasse and try to use this deep crisis as an opportunity to move forward,” Eide said, addressing a subsequent UN Security Council meeting focused on the Gaza crisis.

Norway has been a steadfast supporter of Palestinian statehood, serving as a guarantor of the 1993 Oslo Accords, which established the framework for the creation of the Palestinian Authority. However, three decades later, Eide lamented, “the Israeli occupation continues, and there are no negotiations leading to a final settlement and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.” This, he argued, prompted Norway’s decision in May to officially recognize Palestine as a state, joining 148 other UN member states.

Eide called on all remaining countries to endorse Palestinian statehood, emphasizing the importance of building strong Palestinian institutions to meet the expectations of those in the West Bank and to prepare for a future transition in Gaza.

“We want one Palestine, not different Palestinians,” he said, stressing the need for unity.

Despite these diplomatic initiatives, Eide acknowledged that even a fully realized plan is unlikely to receive the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Yet, he maintained that, after decades of stalled or failed negotiations, a new approach is imperative to achieve Palestinian statehood.

While reaffirming his belief in the Oslo process, Eide argued for adapting the framework to present realities. “Although a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon is urgently needed, a cessation of hostilities should not be confused with long-term solutions,” he told world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Eide again urged the 44 UN member states that have yet to recognize Palestine to take this step, and he called on “all those who can help to create Palestinian institutions” to integrate a political settlement into a broader regional framework.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal echoed Eide’s sentiments in a statement to the UN Security Council on Friday. He explained that the coalition — comprising Arab and Islamic nations, Norway, and the European Union — was formed out of a sense of obligation “to change the reality of the conflict without delay.”

“The coalition seeks to promote a two-state solution,” he said, calling on all countries to join the alliance and recognize Palestinians as an independent state.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, who participated in the initiative’s launch, urged the global community to take tangible steps “to create a free Palestine next to a secure Israel.” He announced that the first coalition meetings will be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

Eide reiterated that the new efforts are grounded in the principles of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which offered Israel normalization of relations in exchange for a complete withdrawal from territories occupied since 1967. He noted that while the context has changed, the essence of the initiative remains relevant.

“It’s difficult,” Eide acknowledged. “Their hands are tied in many ways. We are seeing an increasing number of illegal settlements and violence against settlements.”

Nevertheless, he pointed to a “rudimentary institutional structure” within Palestine that the coalition aims to strengthen, recognizing the need to build sustainable governance.

“None of these tools will solve the problem on their own, and we have never pretended they would,” Eide said. “But we are trying to create a set of tools that will lead us to a peaceful settlement. And I am convinced that it will happen here.”

As the coalition begins its work, hopes are high, but the path forward is fraught with challenges. For now, the international community’s commitment to Palestinian statehood, catalyzed by the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, seems poised to redefine the contours of Middle East diplomacy for the years to come.