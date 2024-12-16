Former Syrian President Assad Denies Planned Exit, Claims Evacuation Was Last-Minute Decision

In his first public statement since being ousted, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad asserted on Monday that his departure from Syria was unplanned and executed under duress from Russian allies.

Assad detailed that he remained in Damascus until the early hours of December 8, 2024, even as opposition forces advanced into the capital. He then relocated to the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia to oversee military operations. Upon arrival, he found that Syrian forces had fully retreated, and the base was under heavy drone attack. Given the dire situation, Russian authorities organized his immediate evacuation to Moscow that evening.

"My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed," Assad stated. He emphasized that he never considered resigning or seeking asylum, labeling such notions as "pointless" after Damascus fell to what he described as "terrorists." Assad reaffirmed his enduring connection to Syria and its people, expressing hope that the country would "once again become free and independent."

The former president's remarks come amid widespread speculation about the final days of his regime and the circumstances surrounding his abrupt departure. His ousting followed a swift rebel offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), culminating in the capture of Damascus and the end of the Assad family's five-decade rule.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Assad asylum on humanitarian grounds. The Kremlin has not provided detailed comments on its role in Assad's evacuation or his future status in Russia.

The opposition, now controlling Damascus, has yet to formally address Assad's statement. The transitional government, led by HTS commander Abu Mohammad al-Julani, has indicated intentions to establish an inclusive administration and has called for international cooperation to stabilize Syria.

Assad's unexpected flight has left many of his aides and relatives in disarray, with reports indicating that even close family members were unaware of his plans. This sudden departure has led to a power vacuum and ongoing discussions about Syria's future trajectory.