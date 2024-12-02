Georgia: Protests and Arrests

A night of protests in Tbilisi concluded on December 2 with mass arrests of demonstrators. Following this, the criminal police and unidentified individuals in black balaclavas conducted arrests, detaining people indiscriminately in places such as metro stations, pharmacies, and parks. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 21 police officers were injured during the night protest, and a total of 113 officers have been injured since the unrest began.

Among those detained were prominent opposition figures, including Zurab Japaridze, the leader of the "Girchi – More Freedom" party. Japaridze was arrested in the Vake district after protests near the parliament building were dispersed. He was later released.

By morning, municipal workers had cleared Rustaveli Avenue of barricades and debris, restoring traffic flow. However, tensions persisted as some protesters attempted to block Chavchavadze Avenue, leading to further police interventions and arrests.

In solidarity with detained protesters and as a sign of opposition to police actions, students from several Georgian educational institutions initiated strikes, refusing to attend classes until their demands were met. Reports indicate that students from at least seven schools across the country participated in these strikes.

The United States and the European Union expressed concern over Georgia's democratic trajectory, condemning the excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators. President Salome Zourabichvili, sharing pro-European sentiments, criticized the government’s actions and called for the annulment of the recent parliamentary elections, which she and the opposition claim were rigged.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the police response, accusing the opposition of orchestrating coordinated violence aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order. He dismissed international criticism, stating that suspending talks with the EU does not signify halting Georgia's efforts toward European integration.

The situation in Georgia remains volatile, with ongoing protests and growing momentum among students and civil society groups demanding government accountability and adherence to democratic principles.