Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Yemen Following Houthi Missile Attack
Israeli airstrikes targeted Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including Sanaa and Hodeidah, killing at least nine people after a Houthi missile aimed at central Israel was intercepted. The strikes, focused on energy and port infrastructure, mark a significant escalation in regional tensions.
Israel accused the Houthis of using the facilities for military purposes, including smuggling Iranian weapons. Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have further disrupted global trade, coinciding with ongoing conflicts involving Hamas and Hezbollah.
The U.S., while previously striking Houthi targets, confirmed non-involvement in the latest Israeli action. Yemen's war continues to fuel one of the worst humanitarian crises globally, leaving over 150,000 dead and millions displaced.
