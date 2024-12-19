  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Patchy rain nearby6.90 C
  • Friday, 20 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • In World
  • Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Yemen Following Houthi Missile Attack
Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Yemen Following Houthi Missile Attack

Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Yemen Following Houthi Missile Attack

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Israel Conducts Airstrikes on Yemen Following Houthi Missile Attack

Israeli airstrikes targeted Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including Sanaa and Hodeidah, killing at least nine people after a Houthi missile aimed at central Israel was intercepted. The strikes, focused on energy and port infrastructure, mark a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Israel accused the Houthis of using the facilities for military purposes, including smuggling Iranian weapons. Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have further disrupted global trade, coinciding with ongoing conflicts involving Hamas and Hezbollah.

The U.S., while previously striking Houthi targets, confirmed non-involvement in the latest Israeli action. Yemen's war continues to fuel one of the worst humanitarian crises globally, leaving over 150,000 dead and millions displaced.

Leave a review

In World

2025-ci il dövlət büdcəsi və qəbul olunan iqtisadi qanunlar insanyönümlüdürmü? – Natiq Cəfərli Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line