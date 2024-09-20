Israeli Jets Strike Hezbollah Rocket Launchers in Lebanon, IDF Says

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets launched airstrikes on approximately 100 rocket launchers belonging to the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah on Thursday, the IDF’s press service reported via a Telegram channel.

Since Thursday, the Israeli Air Force has targeted around 100 launchers and associated terrorist infrastructure, including about 1,000 barrels, according to the IDF. The military stated that the launchers were prepared for imminent use against Israeli territory. "The Israel Defense Forces will continue its actions to weaken the infrastructure and capabilities of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in order to protect the state of Israel," the statement read.

In response, up to 130 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, The Times of Israel reported, citing the IDF. The rockets were launched in two waves—60 initially, followed by 70 more. The IDF successfully intercepted some of the shells, though information on casualties remains unavailable.

Hezbollah has condemned the strikes, asserting that Israel has crossed all "red lines" with its bombings in Lebanon.

Earlier reports from the Israeli army press service confirmed that since Thursday, the IDF had attacked about 100 Hezbollah launchers and other infrastructure facilities, emphasizing that these launchers "were ready to be used in the near future to shell Israeli territory."

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced that the IDF is now prioritizing the northern border regions over the Gaza Strip.

The current escalation follows the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, which led to Israel launching a military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Since then, Hezbollah fighters based in Lebanon and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire along the border, with Israeli officials increasingly warning of a potential larger conflict with Hezbollah.

In a targeted strike on Beirut, the Israeli military attacked the capital’s southern suburb of Dahiya, where Hezbollah’s headquarters are located, according to a local mayor’s office source. Fighter jets reportedly fired four missiles near the Al-Qaim mosque. "As a result of the explosions in the residential area of Al-Jamus, there are victims; ambulances arrived at the scene," the source said.

The NNA news agency reported that at least five people were killed in the strikes, all of them children. RIA Novosti cited eyewitnesses describing severe damage to several multi-storey buildings in the Kaim area. Israeli planes continue to circle the skies over Beirut.

Al Hadath TV channel reported that one member of Hezbollah’s leadership was killed in the raid.