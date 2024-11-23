NATO and Ukraine to Hold Emergency Talks Following Escalation of Russian Hypersonic Missile Strikes

According to the Associated Press, NATO and Ukraine will convene urgent talks on November 26 after Russia struck the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro with an experimental hypersonic ballistic missile, escalating the nearly 33-month-long war.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday described the latest developments in the conflict as a "decisive phase" and warned of its "extremely dramatic scale."

Ukraine’s parliament canceled a scheduled session due to heightened security measures following a Russian airstrike on a military facility in Dnipro on Thursday. The attack marked the debut of Russia’s new medium-range hypersonic missile, dubbed “Oreshnik” (Hazelnut).

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the missile strike was a response to Ukraine's use of long-range missiles supplied by the US and UK, capable of reaching Russian territory. Putin claimed that Western air defense systems would be powerless against Russia's latest missile technologies.

Ukrainian military officials reported that the missile, traveling at Mach 11, carried six non-nuclear warheads, each dispersing six submunitions. Russian officials hailed the weapon as unparalleled globally.

Speaking to military and defense industry leaders on Friday, Putin announced the mass production of “Oreshnik” missiles, calling it a technological milestone. “Sooner or later, other leading nations will develop similar systems. We are ahead,” he said.

The Russian president hinted at the possibility of further "combat condition" tests depending on security threats to Russia, adding that multiple conventional strikes using the missile could rival the destructive power of nuclear weapons.

General Sergey Karakayev, commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, emphasized the missile’s dual-use capability. “It can reach any target in Europe with either conventional or nuclear warheads, making its impact comparable to strategic weapons,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed Western arms deliveries to Ukraine for escalating tensions. “Russia has vividly demonstrated its capabilities. Further response measures will be outlined if our security concerns are ignored,” Peskov stated.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban echoed Moscow's rhetoric, claiming US-supplied missiles require advanced operational support. “There is strong evidence that American personnel may be directly involved,” Orban said on state radio, warning against underestimating Russia's responses.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský condemned the missile strike as a "step toward escalation." Standing alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv, Lipavský called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems, describing Russia's tactics as “appalling.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmakers canceled a parliamentary session on Friday, citing threats of missile attacks on government buildings. Local authorities advised businesses and residents near central Kyiv to exercise caution.

The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that security measures were in place and operations continued.

Ukraine’s military intelligence reported that the “Oreshnik” missile, launched from the Kapustin Yar test site in Russia’s Astrakhan region, struck a defense plant in Dnipro after a 15-minute flight. The plant, formerly part of the Soviet missile industry, is a key center for Ukraine’s defense production.

The area around the strike was cordoned off, and no casualties were reported. Residents of Dnipro resorted to dark humor online, focusing on the missile's nickname, “Hazelnut.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia struck a residential area in Sumy using Iranian-made Shahed drones, killing two and injuring 13, according to regional officials. The drones, reportedly equipped with fragmentation warheads, were designed to inflict maximum casualties.

“This weapon is intended to kill people, not destroy infrastructure,” said Sumy regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh.

The strikes signal a new phase in the conflict as NATO and Ukraine prepare for further escalation amid Moscow’s advancing missile program.