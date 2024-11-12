Opposition Rallies Escalate in Abkhazia Over Detention of Activists, Protests Block Roads and Bridges

Mass protests erupted in Abkhazia on Monday as opposition forces took to the streets of Sukhumi following the detention of several activists. Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the country’s State Security Service building, demanding the release of the detained individuals. Protests also spilled over onto Freedom Square, leading to disruptions across the capital.

Activists blocked key infrastructure, including the main republican highway and two major bridges, escalating tensions. The protesters called for the immediate release of those arrested and demanded the annulment of agreements involving Russian investment projects in the region.

Tensions Flare Amid Detentions

The unrest in Sukhumi intensified late Monday as demonstrators gathered outside the State Security Service building, demanding the release of activists reportedly detained after a confrontation with a parliamentary deputy near the National Parliament. Clashes erupted during the rally, adding to the volatile atmosphere.

According to Aslan Barzits, head of the opposition party “Forum for the National Unity of Abkhazia,” five activists were arrested, including prominent figures such as Omer Smyr, former deputies Harry Kokaya and Almaskhan Ardzinba, as well as Ramaz Djopua and Aslan Gvaramia. Barzits claimed that the detentions were politically motivated, a view contested by government officials who linked the arrests to legal violations involving a deputy.

Opposition Claims Political Repression

Footage of the alleged confrontation and subsequent detentions circulated widely on local Telegram channels. Opposition leaders condemned the arrests, describing them as heavy-handed. “The manner of the detentions was as if they were apprehending dangerous criminals. If the Security Service had invited them for questioning, they would have come voluntarily,” said opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba.

Local reports from the “Republic” Telegram channel indicate that relatives of the detained activists have been denied access and no information on their condition has been provided. By early Tuesday, protesters had converged on Freedom Square, blocking the Gumista and Kodori bridges, increasing pressure on the authorities.

Government Response

President Aslan Bzhania held an emergency meeting with security officials to address the unfolding crisis. Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba reported attempts by the detainees' relatives and opposition members to unlawfully enter the State Security Service building, which were thwarted by law enforcement.

State Security Service head Dmitry Kuchuberiya described the protests as “mass riots,” noting that one demonstrator tried to breach the gates by force. Interior Minister Robert Kiut labeled the incident involving the parliamentary deputy as an assault. While the identity of the deputy was not disclosed, pro-government Telegram channels suggested it was Almas Akaba.

Opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba argued that the detentions were prompted by the activists’ defense of national interests. “We will demand not only their release but also the cancellation of the agreement, which grants oligarchs undue privileges and paves the way for the sale of Abkhazia,” he stated.

Controversial Investment Agreement Under Scrutiny

The protests come in response to a bilateral agreement between Russia and Abkhazia, signed on October 30, which aims to facilitate Russian investment in the self-declared republic. The deal was signed by Abkhazia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Kristina Ozgan, and Russia’s Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, in Moscow.

According to Russian officials, the agreement sets out the rights and obligations of the parties involved and includes provisions for supporting legal entities engaged in investment activities in Abkhazia. Reshetnikov noted that the agreement would boost the region’s economy, with expected growth in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and hospitality.

Ozgan emphasized the importance of investments in stabilizing Abkhazia’s economy, citing a more than twofold increase in capital investments over the past four years, exceeding 11 billion rubles. “The positive trend is also reflected in the growth of average monthly wages, GDP, and budget revenues, which have doubled. We are showing a qualitatively new approach by reducing state and increasing private investments,” Ozgan stated.

The agreement is awaiting ratification by the Abkhaz parliament, with discussions scheduled for November 15. Opposition activists have planned further protests on the same day, demanding the cancellation of the deal.

Rising Political Tensions

An emergency session of the Abkhaz parliament on November 11 reviewed a draft law on establishing multi-functional complexes, a key element of the investment agreement. According to a parliamentary source cited by RIA Novosti, the bill was approved in its final reading.

As political tensions rise, Abkhazia faces a critical juncture, with growing discontent over Russian investment and fears of increasing foreign influence. The upcoming parliamentary vote is expected to be a flashpoint, with opposition forces determined to block what they see as a threat to national sovereignty.