Protests in Tbilisi
Protests in Tbilisi: Calls for Justice and New Elections
A protest that began on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi Tuesday evening concluded peacefully by 2 a.m. on December 11, with the crowd of demonstrators significantly thinning after midnight. The event proceeded without incident, reflecting a growing yet restrained wave of civic discontent in the country.
Police presence was notably absent near the Georgian Parliament, the heart of the protest, but Freedom Square, a short distance away, remained heavily secured with special forces units and water cannons on standby.
The demonstrators, while refraining from formal speeches or using podiums, voiced their demands clearly to journalists. Two key issues stood at the forefront: the release of all detained protest participants from administrative and criminal liability and the call for new parliamentary elections.
The capital’s protest mirrored a broader movement that has taken hold in Georgia, with similar demonstrations reported in Batumi, Kutaisi, and other cities in recent days.
In World
-
- 11 December 2024, 19:00
In its latest monthly oil market report, OPEC has revised its global oil demand growth projections downward for the fifth consecutive time, reflecting a cautious outlook on energy markets as economic and geopolitical challenges persist. The group reduced its 2025 demand growth estimate by 90,000 barrels per day (b/d) to 1.45 million b/d, citing weaker expectations for the Middle East.
-
- 10 December 2024, 21:33
Nestled on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Baku serves as both an economic and cultural hub for Azerbaijan. But rapid urbanization, a growing population, and intensified industrial activities have deepened the city’s environmental woes. Residents face an escalating struggle with air pollution, limited green spaces, and challenges in waste management — factors that are increasingly affecting quality of life.
-
- 10 December 2024, 13:36
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent surgery in Sao Paulo to drain a bleed on his brain linked to a fall at home in October, a medical note published by the government said on Tuesday.
-
- 10 December 2024, 13:29
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling party said on Tuesday that it was discussing Yoon's potential resignation as early as February after his botched martial law attempt, and holding a snap election in April or May.
Leave a review