Putin Condemns Western Missile Use in Ukraine Conflict, Tests New Missile System

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of using Western-supplied long-range missiles to attack Russian territory, prompting Moscow to test a new medium-range missile system dubbed "Hazel."

In a televised address, Putin stated that the Russian military conducted a combined strike on a Ukrainian military-industrial facility in response to the use of American and British weaponry.

"Under combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested. The missile, equipped with non-nuclear hypersonic capabilities, successfully achieved its target during the test," Putin said.

The announcement followed Ukrainian strikes on November 19 and 21, which Putin claimed targeted Russian military installations in the Bryansk and Kursk regions using six American ATACMS long-range missiles, British Storm Shadow missiles, and HIMARS rocket systems.

"Our air defense systems successfully repelled these attacks, preventing the enemy from achieving their objectives," Putin said.

The attacks caused a fire at an ammunition depot in Bryansk, which was quickly extinguished without casualties or significant damage, he added. However, a strike in the Kursk region hit a command post of Russia's "North" group, resulting in casualties among security and maintenance personnel. Command staff were unscathed, Putin noted.

Putin dismissed the impact of Western weaponry on the broader conflict, asserting that Russia’s forces continue to advance on all fronts in the "special military operation" zone.

"The use of long-range Western weapons will not alter the course of hostilities. All tasks we have set will be achieved," he declared.

The escalation underscores the deepening complexity of the conflict, which Putin claimed has now acquired "elements of a global nature" due to Western involvement.