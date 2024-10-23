Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 46-43%

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey, conducted amid growing voter disillusionment, shows Harris with 46% support compared to Trump's 43%, as Americans grapple with economic uncertainty and political polarization.

The poll, which surveyed 1,500 registered voters from October 15 to 19, highlights deepening dissatisfaction across the electorate, with key concerns ranging from inflation to the state of democracy. Despite the close margin, the three-point advantage for Harris suggests that a significant portion of voters may be seeking alternatives to the political status quo as the 2024 presidential race takes shape.

The poll results reflect widespread voter frustration. Economic woes, particularly inflation and rising living costs, remain top concerns for many. Nearly 60% of respondents said they believe the country is on the wrong track, and over half expressed anxiety about their financial future.

While Harris’ campaign has focused on economic recovery and expanding social programs, Trump continues to emphasize a platform of "restoring America" through conservative values and aggressive foreign policy positions. Both candidates have been trying to appeal to undecided voters, who could sway the election in key battleground states.

The poll underscores the persistent divide among U.S. voters, with stark differences along demographic lines. Harris enjoys strong support from younger voters, women, and people of color, while Trump continues to dominate among older, white, and rural voters. The partisan divide remains pronounced, as 85% of Democrats back Harris and 82% of Republicans stand behind Trump.

Independent voters, however, remain critical in this race. The poll shows this group leaning slightly toward Harris, but many remain undecided or disengaged from the process entirely. The challenge for both candidates will be mobilizing these voters in the months ahead.