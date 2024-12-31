Russia Launches Mass Missile Strikes on Ukraine Ahead of New Year's Eve
Russian forces launched a massive missile attack across Ukraine on Tuesday morning, escalating tensions on New Year's Eve. Air raid alerts were declared nationwide, citing the threat of aerial and ballistic missile strikes.
Monitoring platforms reported the deployment of at least six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers, which fired Kh-22 missiles targeting Ukrainian territory. Additionally, a MiG-31K fighter jet, reportedly armed with a "Kinzhal" missile, took off from the Savasleika airbase.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration confirmed missile attacks on the capital, with air defense systems actively engaged. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of potential ballistic missile strikes, while military authorities reported debris from a downed missile landing on a private building’s roof in the Darnytskyi district. No casualties or significant damage were reported.
Ukrainian Air Force officials indicated the presence of missiles and drones over Kyiv, as well as the Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions.
In the city of Shostka, Sumy region, preliminary reports revealed significant damage, including 12 multi-story residential buildings and two educational institutions impacted by the strikes. Several infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the attack.
