Russia to Expand Military to 1.5 Million Troops, Aiming for Second Largest Force Globally

Russia announced plans to expand its military by 180,000 troops, bringing the total number of active servicemen to 1.5 million, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday.

The Kremlin stated the increase is in response to perceived threats from the West and instability along Russia’s borders. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said, “This is due to the number of threats that exist to our country along the perimeter of our borders. It is caused by the extremely hostile environment on our western borders and instability on our eastern borders. This demands appropriate measures to be taken.”

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a leading military think tank, commented that the expansion would position Russia’s armed forces as the second largest in the world, surpassing both India and the United States, and trailing only China.

“This significant increase underscores Russia’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities in the face of escalating global tensions,” IISS analysts noted.

The decree marks a substantial boost in Russia’s military manpower, reflecting the Kremlin’s strategic priorities amid ongoing geopolitical challenges. Analysts suggest the move may be aimed at deterring further Western encroachment and addressing regional conflicts that Russia perceives as threats to its national security.

The Russian government has not provided detailed plans on how the additional troops will be integrated or the specific roles they will play within the armed forces. However, the announcement comes at a time of heightened military activity and strategic posturing by Russia on the international stage.