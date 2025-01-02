Suspect in Deadly New Year’s Attack in New Orleans Linked to ISIS Allegiance, Officials Say

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the deadly New Year’s attack in New Orleans, reportedly recorded videos expressing plans to kill his family and his decision to align with ISIS, authorities revealed. Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran and Texas native, drove a rented pickup truck into a Bourbon Street crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens before being fatally shot by police.

The videos, allegedly recorded en route from Texas to Louisiana, detail Jabbar’s evolving plans, according to officials briefed on the investigation. Initially intending to kill his family, Jabbar shifted focus after dreams reportedly inspired him to join ISIS. His truck contained potential explosive devices and an ISIS flag, raising concerns about broader extremist connections.

Jabbar, who served in the U.S. Army from 2007 to 2020, was a decorated veteran with a deployment to Afghanistan. Post-military, he pursued careers in IT and real estate, though financial and personal troubles marked recent years. His history includes convictions for theft and driving under the influence, as well as allegations of domestic abuse.

Federal and local agencies are investigating Jabbar’s motives, background, and any affiliations with extremist networks. The rental company, Turo, confirmed its vehicle was used in the attack and is cooperating with authorities.

The attack underscores growing concerns about domestic extremism and the role of personal grievances in fueling radicalization.