The vast majority of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured

At the 57th session of the Human Rights Council, Ukrainian prisoners of war shared harrowing testimonies of torture and abuse while in Russian captivity. UN investigators revealed that the vast majority of Ukrainian POWs endured beatings, electric shocks, and psychological torment, often as methods of coercion or humiliation. Women, though spared physical violence, were traumatized by the screams of tortured men in nearby cells. Nine deaths were attributed to the severe abuse in April. The UN stressed the need for accountability, urging both sides to uphold international humanitarian law.

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN's human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, emphasized the gravity of the violations, stating, "The prohibition of torture and ill-treatment is absolute, even in times of armed conflict." The abuse of POWs, including summary executions, demands immediate investigation. The lack of access to Russian-held POWs further complicates efforts to fully address the crisis. Bogner underscored the need for legal action to deter further abuses, calling it a key step in safeguarding human rights amidst the ongoing conflict.

This session highlighted not only the torture of Ukrainians but also raised concerns about the treatment of Russian POWs. Both sides were reported to have engaged in abusive practices, though the scale and severity of the Ukrainian testimonies left a particularly stark impression on observers.