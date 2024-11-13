Trump Appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead New Government Efficiency Department

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced that billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will head a newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as part of a sweeping plan to overhaul federal bureaucracy.

"Together, these two outstanding Americans will help my administration dismantle red tape, cut excessive regulations, eliminate wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies," Trump said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The appointment of Musk and Ramaswamy signals a dramatic shift in approach to government oversight, aimed at streamlining operations and curbing waste.

In a statement, Musk was quoted as saying, "This will send shockwaves through the system and disrupt everyone involved in squandering taxpayer money – and that's a lot of people!"

The announcement comes after Trump, who has campaigned on a platform of reducing the size of the federal government, reiterated his pledge to dismantle what he calls an overreaching bureaucracy.

Musk has promised full transparency for the new department's activities, pledging to post detailed reports online. "Whenever the public thinks we are cutting something vital or not eliminating waste, just let us know!" Musk wrote on social media. He also proposed creating a "leaderboard for the most insanely stupid uses of taxpayer dollars."

"It will be both deeply tragic and extremely fascinating," the billionaire noted.

Earlier, Trump had vowed to abolish the Department of Education, citing it as a prime example of federal overreach into the everyday lives of American families.

"I’ve been saying all along that I’m itching to get back and deal with this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education," Trump declared at a rally in Wisconsin in September.