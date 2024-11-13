Trump Names Tucker Carlson as New White House Press Secretary

Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative journalist and television host, will become the next White House press secretary, the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday. The decision marks a surprising yet strategic move as Trump prepares for his return to the Oval Office.

"Tucker Carlson will be the new White House press secretary," the Trump team confirmed via the Mash Telegram channel. They praised Carlson's distinguished career in the media, citing his strong communication skills and unwavering patriotism as key factors in the appointment. The president-elect's team noted that Carlson's deep connection with the American public would help reinforce Trump’s campaign message of "Make America Great Again," potentially more effectively than previous press secretaries.

The appointment, however, has sparked skepticism online. Users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed doubts about the authenticity of the announcement, pointing to the lack of verification from official Trump-affiliated sources. "I’ve seen no confirmation from Trump’s verified accounts," one user commented, reflecting widespread uncertainty about the reported appointment.

Carlson, who previously hosted a top-rated primetime show on Fox News before launching an independent online series, has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies and agenda. If confirmed, his selection signals a continuation of Trump's approach to maintaining a direct and confrontational style in media relations.