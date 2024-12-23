Turkey’s Foreign Minister and Syrian Leader Signal New Era in Damascus Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ahmed Al-Shara, leader of Syria's new administration, declared a "new era" for Syria during a joint press conference following talks in Damascus. Fidan emphasized that the darkest times for Syria were over, promising a brighter future built on inclusivity and the determination of Syrians.

“The most challenging and bleak period is behind us. Better days are ahead. All ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups in Syria will find happiness, and it is Syrians who will determine the country’s future,” Fidan stated. He stressed that Syria’s transformation into a safe, free, and prosperous nation could only be achieved through the efforts of its people, vowing Turkish support under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership.

Fidan underscored the importance of lifting international sanctions on Syria to facilitate normalization and security. “The new Syrian administration needs opportunities to deliver on its promises,” he said, adding that rapid preparations for reconstruction are essential to enable the voluntary and safe return of displaced Syrians.

He called on the international community, particularly Arab nations, to engage with Syria’s new administration, highlighting the need for a united approach to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Fidan reiterated Turkey’s firm stance against the PKK/YPG, labeling the group a terrorist organization with no place in Syria. “This group occupies the land of the Syrian people and exploits its natural resources. Today’s discussions reaffirmed the Syrian people’s resolve to combat the PKK/YPG. It must be dismantled immediately,” he asserted.

The minister also condemned Israel’s alleged exploitation of Syria’s turmoil to occupy Syrian territories, urging the global community to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ahmed Al-Shara, addressing the press, thanked Turkey for its longstanding support and outlined strategic plans for the future of Syrian-Turkish relations. Discussions covered military control, emphasizing that only the state should possess arms, and plans for political, economic, and social collaboration.

“Turkey has supported the Syrian people since the beginning of the revolution. Strategic relations will strengthen between our nations,” Al-Shara said, expressing hope for a secure and unified Syria.

Symbolic Visit to Mount Qasioun

After the conference, Fidan and Al-Shara visited Mount Qasioun, a vantage point offering panoramic views of Damascus. Photos shared by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz depicted the two leaders sharing tea while overlooking the capital, symbolizing a commitment to renewed cooperation.

Fidan later posted on the X platform: “This visit marks the hopeful start of a new chapter for the Syrian people. Turkey stands ready to support Syria’s stability, security, and prosperity, enabling displaced Syrians to return home.”

The visit underscores Ankara’s diplomatic push to normalize relations with Syria and rally international support for reconstruction, as the region navigates post-conflict recovery.